The late Prohet TB Joshua and Evelyn Joshua

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-The new leadership of the Synagogue Church of All Nations ( SCOAN ) has announced that it would commence open church service to all its members soon, following leading by God.

This is coming one and a half years after the outbreak of COVID-19 which led to the restrictions of public gatherings in the country.

Evelyn T. B Joshua, widow of the late founder, and the new leader of the church stated, on Sunday, that although church members and leaders were eager to begin services, the leadership of the church must first hear from the Lord and be guided by the revelations from the holy spirit to commence.

“We are getting ready and even yearning to start services but we cannot go outside the will of God whose directive is what we shall continue to uphold, live and work on,” she stated.

According to Tribune Newspaper, Evelyn stated that before the demise of the founder of SCOAN, the church was yet to start services, unlike other churches, noting that the peculiarity of the church, like a beehive of spiritual activities for Nigerians and foreigners alike, was being put into consideration.

Her words: “We have no fear whatsoever but don’t forget a good Christian must also be a good citizen. We have continued to pray for God’s mercy for our nation and the world. Besides, I am still mourning the passing of my husband.

“When the mourning period is over, and most importantly, when the Lord intimates us to begin, we shall move swiftly in God’s grace. Be assured that God’s mercy endures and by His grace, SCOAN shall come out stronger.”

Speaking on plans to reopen for service, a representative of the SCOAN legal department, Mr James Akhigbe revealed that various committees had been put in place to ensure smooth service in compliance with the Presidential Taskforce committee recommendations on COVID-19 protocol.

“Very soon the church will commence service but we don’t do things based on human emotions, We don’t conduct the affairs of SCOAN to please people but we embark on the project because we have heard from God.

“We are very hopeful that God will give us the green light. Meanwhile, we can not say tomorrow because you cannot dictate to the holy spirit,” he said.

Source: https://www.expressiveinfo.com/