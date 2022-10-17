UNAYO league

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Actions in the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) MK15.3 million Standard Bank UNAYO division one league returned over the weekend after a two week break.

Six fixtures were outlined for the teams to battle for the supremacy as they slowly sniff the cash from Standard bank.

The twelve teams which were in action over the weekend, are those that finished in top four from the three previous groups in round one.

The teams have been drawn in two groups of 6 in the this second round of the competition.

Out of the six games played over the weekend, only one game failed to produce goals as the teams played a nil nil draw.

But the 5 games registered 14 goals with Blue Eagles FC registering the highest score line in an away fixture to Kamba FC 1-3.

A look at the whole results of the first week in round two of UNAYO league, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, Zaithwa FC defeated Nsaru United FC in a crucial encounter at Matumba ground in Dedza,Victor Masudi scored the lone goal.

Kamba FC suffered a 1-3 defeat at home Kaliyeka to Blue Eagles RSV FC, Frank Jegwe a brace and Madalitso (De Bruyne) Khamula.

Make Sure Pirates FC shared spoils with Balang’ombe Real Bombers 1-1.

On Sunday Kasiya Hungry Tigers FC were defeated 1-2 by on fire Santhe ADMARC FC, Isaac Mathi scored for the host while Blessings Chilembwe and Chikumbutso Sabilika were on target for the visitors.

Amboya FC and Obings Pirates FC played a 2 all draw,Adam Rashid and Samuel Wetson scored for the two teams respectively.

While Lizulu Super Stars failed to use home ground advantage as were held to a 0-0 draw against Hope Academy FC at Mlanda ground in Ntcheu.

The weekend results means, Blue Eagles FC lead group B with better goal difference, Santhe ADMARC FC comes second on the table,Amboya FC and Obings Pirates occupies positions 3 and 4 after playing to a 2-2 draw while Kasiya Hungry Tigers FC are sitting on position 5 and Kamba FC anchors the group for conceding 3 goals.

Matumba based side Zaithwa FC top group A with 3 points following their victory over Nsaru United FC, Balang’ombe Real Bombers and Make Sure Pirates FC occupies positions 3 and 4 respectively after equaled power in their game while Lizulu Super Stars FC and Hope Academy FC are sitting on positions 5 and 6 for playing a goalless draw in their game.

The top 3 teams from the two groups, will qualify to the final round of UNAYO division one league in which a champion will be determined after the teams play each other on home and away basis.

