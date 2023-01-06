Chadian security forces have said they foiled an attempt by a group of army officers to destabilize the country and undermine constitutional order.

The government said in a statement on Thursday that arrests have been taking place linked to the plot since Dec. 8.

Authorities have been able to seized military equipment, the statement said.

“This plan was devised by a restricted group of conspirators composed of 11 army officers,” the statement said.

Chadian officials said the person leading this attempt was Baradine Berdei Targuio, president of the Chadian Human Rights Organisation.

The death in 2021 of longtime ruler Idriss Deby resulted in his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seizing power militarily.

President Déby was originally intended to step down, but a meeting earlier this month extended his rule for another two years.

There has been a cracked down on dissent as demonstrators occasionally take to the streets to demand a quicker transition to democratic rule.

Some 50 people were killed in October in protests the government described as an “armed insurrection.”

The African Union and the European Union condemned the repression of the protests at the time.

Source: Africafeeds.com