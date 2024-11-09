Chakwera delegates Micheal Usi to COP-29

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has decided to delegate his Vice-President Michael Usi, who is also UTM president, to represent him at the 29th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (CoP-29,) which will happen in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The conference is scheduled for November 11 to November 22 2024.

This comes barely eight days before UTM elective convention slated for Mzuzu on November 17.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said the Vice-President will hold numerous bilateral discussions with representatives of the United Kingdom, Scotland, Africa Climate Foundation, Green Climate Foundation and OPEC Foundation for International Development.

“The plane carrying the Vice-President will depart Kamuzu International Airport on Saturday 9th November 2024 at 16:45 hours and return on Friday 15th November 2024 at 13:35 hours through the same airport,” reads part of the statement.

Usi has not presented nomination papers for the UTM presidential pos,t and the convention committee will stop receiving nomination papers on Monday, November 11 November 2024.

Usi has only three days to present the paper. If he fails to do that,t it will be difficult for him to contest at the UTM convention.

If Usi fails to submit nomination papers by Monday, he might not be eligible to contest and chances are high that he will not attend the convention.

Will the convention proceed without the party president? Is this a move by Usi and MCP to disrupt the UTM convention? These are some of the questions people are asking.

Meanwhile Usi has left for Azerbaijan.