“Address political parties, public’ concerns on voters registrations process”-NAP, HRDC tell MEC

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil rights group National Advocacy Platform (NAP) and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are urging Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to swiftly address political and public concerns on voters registrations processes underway for next year’s elections credibility results.

NAP and HRDC has therefore urged MEC to initiate interparty engagements to keep stakeholders informed about the progress and challenges in the registration and electoral processes.

In press statement issued on Saturday, November 9, 2024 and signed NAP and HRDC chairpersons Benedicto Kondowe and Gift Trapence respectively emphasizes the need for proactive communication to foster mutual understanding and trust among all parties.

“The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are alarmed by the recent calls to suspend the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)’s voter registration process and the escalating personal attacks against its officials. As we approach the 2025 elections, it is critical for all stakeholders to engage constructively, respecting MEC’s mandate to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.

“Respect for MEC’s constitutional mandate is essential to maintaining public confidence in its role as an impartial arbiter of the electoral process and as a cornerstone of Malawi’s democracy”, reads the statement in part.

The groupings observe, “NAP and HRDC are particularly troubled by the calls to suspend MEC’s voter registration process and by the personal attacks directed at MEC officials. Such actions not only undermine the Commission’s constitutional mandate but also risk eroding public confidence in our electoral system.

“The accusations, if left unchecked, create an atmosphere of mistrust that could damage Malawi’s democratic foundation. It is essential that MEC remains apolitical, objective, and professional to uphold its duty to administer credible elections that ensure the people’s will is fully respected”.

The statement adds, “MEC’s credibility as an impartial electoral institution is reinforced by the inclusion of commissioners from both ruling and opposition parties, a structure designed to reflect diverse perspectives and ensure balanced oversight. However, the persistent criticism from opposition parties—even with their own representatives actively involved in MEC’s work—casts doubt on their commitment to upholding the Commission’s mandate.

“Such actions not only undermine the credibility of their own commissioners but also risk eroding public confidence in MEC’s ability to oversee a fair electoral process. At this critical juncture, all political actors should instead reinforce, rather than erode, trust in MEC’s role as a guardian of our democratic process”.

The groupings observe further, “Furthermore, as we reflect on the positive conduct of past by-elections in Mangochi and Dedza, we emphasize the need for constructive engagement over criticisms that have so far been made on MEC.

“MEC has demonstrated professionalism in these previous by-elections, and while it is fair to scrutinize its activities, the attacks must be balanced and fact-based. Public accusations without constructive channels for resolution can jeopardize the very foundations of the electoral process”.

The statement explains further, “Malawi’s political history, particularly the tensions and experiences of the 2019/2020 elections, serves as a reminder of the importance of peaceful engagement. We call upon political parties to prioritize stability and unity, promoting peaceful solutions to any electoral concerns to avoid past turmoil.

“Addressing grievances within established legal frameworks or through MEC’s formal mechanisms ensures transparency and safeguards public confidence in our democratic processes”.

NAP and HRDC say, “MEC must fulfill its duty to maintain transparency and regular communication with stakeholders, particularly as it navigates the challenges of voter registration.

“By engaging in open and transparent dialogues and providing regular updates, MEC can help address political parties and public concerns, foster understanding, and build confidence in its commitment to an impartial and credible election process”.



The two groupings recommend, “MEC and the National Registration Bureau (NRB) should issue regular updates to address any registration concerns, particularly those raised by the opposition. Consistent communication will help sustain public trust in MEC’s role as an impartial guardian of democratic rights.

“MEC should continue and deepen its inter-party engagements to keep stakeholders informed of progress and challenges in the registration and election processes. Proactive communication will foster mutual understanding and trust among all parties”.

The statement adds, “Political parties, including the opposition, should address any grievances through MEC’s internal mechanisms or legal channels. This approach ensures issues are handled transparently and safeguards MEC’s independence, promoting the legitimacy and accountability of the electoral process.

“We call upon all eligible Malawians to participate actively in the voter registration process. Political parties should mobilize their supporters to register, while civil society organizations (CSOs) intensify efforts in civic education to reduce voter apathy and ensure a robust turnout in 2025”.

NAP and HRDC therefore are prepared to “facilitate collaborative, constructive solutions with all key stakeholders, including convening a comprehensive, all-inclusive stakeholders’ indaba to reflect on Malawi’s electoral trajectory and draw lessons from past experiences ahead of the 2025 elections.

“By fostering unity and dialogue, we can collectively ensure that the 2025 elections are conducted with fairness, credibility, and a shared commitment to peace and democratic principles”

“NAP and HRDC urge all stakeholders to prioritize Malawi’s democratic process by supporting an independent and impartial MEC. Constructive dialogue, transparency, and respect for institutional processes are fundamental to securing credible elections in 2025.

“We call on political leaders, civil society, and citizens to foster unity and civic responsibility, ensuring that the will of the Malawian people is respected and that democracy is safeguarded for future generations,” the concludes the NAP and HRDC statement.

Recently, four opposition parties—United Democratic Front (UDF), temocratic Progressive Party (DPP), the United Transformation Movement (UTM), and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) urged MEC to halt the registration process due to alleged irregularities.