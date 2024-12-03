Chakwera for all round development in rural areas

By Andrew Mkonda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera says his government is committed to connect piped water in rural areas countrywide as one way of combating waterborne diseases such as cholera.

Chakwera was speaking Monday at Malingunde in the area of Senior Chief Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe during a whistle stop tour aimed at mobilising people to register for the 2025 General Elections.

Chakwera said his government rehabilitated and expanded the Kamuzu Dam so that in the near future the people around the area should also be connected to piped water.

“It’s my government’s wish that the people in rural areas should also access social amenities that the people in urban areas are accessing such as potable water and electricity, ” he said.

The president then urged the people to avoid vandalising government infrastructure saying the tendency retards development.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe South, Peter Dimba, thanked the government for the different projects that the government is doing in his area such as construction of police houses, classroom blocks and connecting several electricity to several trading centers.