Chakwera urged Malawians voter registration importance

By Happy Milanzie

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has urged the people of Waliranji in Mchinji District to go in large numbers to register with Malawi Electrical Commission (MEC) in preparation for 2025 tripartite elections.

Chakwera is conducting a whistle-stop tour to inspect development projects in Mchinji, starting from Waliranji and continuing to seven other locations in the district.

Chakwera made the remarks at Waliranji Trading Centre that people must go and register with Malawi Electrical Commission and not wait for the closing day that was indicated by MEC.

“2025 tripartite elections are just around the corner so you should not wait for others to make the decisions on behalf of your partial decision, therefore you need to rush for the registration,” he said.

Chakwera further stated that for development to progress in the country, registration serves as the foundation, as it is essential for the voting process in the upcoming 2025 tripartite elections.

“Your vote played pivot role for the development that the government has already portrayed to the country so this is the right time for the people of Waliranji to make a decision through the vote,” he added.

Chakwera is expected to visit about eight places in Mchinji to address the district on the importance of voter registration and including the actual voting.

Representative of Traditional Mavyele Chief Zanga appealed to Chakwera to not stop helping the farmers with agricultural inputs including offering good prices for all crops.

In addition, the chief said despite that government provided the affordable inputs, people around Mavyele are suffering from hunger and obtaining loans from the government.