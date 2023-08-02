Chakwera’s son Nick’s book launch turns into a State function

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s son Nick’s book launch has become a government function slated for Wednesday afternoon, August 3, 2023, at Kigali Event Centre (Next to Lingadzi Inn) in the capital Lilongwe.

To make matters known that the leadership is guilty, Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba in a press statement issued on Tuesday, August 1 decided to hide the name of the author of the launched book.

“His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCathy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, will launch “Religion and Politics Book” on Wednesday, 2 August 2023 at Kigali Event (Near Lingadzi Inn), Lilongwe,” reads SPC Zamba statement.

This defeats the purpose of separation of state matters and private events.

Chakwera has been on the move daily attending functions not necessarily of the head of state’s presence amid the ailing economy Malawi is encountering.

Since he became Malawi’s leader in 2020, his Tonse Alliance government has been marred with nepotism and favoritism in public office appointments including the United Kingdom’s diplomatic mission of his daughter Violet despite Chakwera’s earlier refusal of the appointment on BBC Hard Talk.





