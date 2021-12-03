MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Hundreds of people that turn out for former UTM Youth Director Bon Kalindo’s demonstration on Friday, December 3, 2021 in Mzuzu clearly that the north is no longer for President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government.

Peaceful protesters thronged the main highway on Friday morning protesting against the high cost of living in the country.

Protesters sang all sorts of songs while carrying placards denouncing the Tonse government for mismanagement of the country’s economic resources.

During the march from Katoto Secondary School to Mzuzu City Council, Kalindo appealed for calm and discipline among protesters while also encouraging them to hold duty bears accountable and not to be afraid of anyone.

Speaking after the delivery of the petition at Mzuzu City Council, Kalindo said that Malawians are tired of the rise in the cost of living as such they will keep demonstrating until change comes.

He therefore lauded Malawi Police Service for their good job of peacekeeping.

“Let me first thank the enforcement for escorting us peaceful all the way from Katoto ground to the city council offices. We have delivered the letter and we demand answers within seven days from today and if the Government is still not responding to our demands, we are going to organize demonstrations this time will be in districts,” he said.

Mzuzu City Council public relations officer McDonald Gondwe received the petition on behalf of the Mzuzu City Council.

“We received the petition and will make sure to send to the high offices as soon as possible,” said Gondwe.

The demonstration brought all economic activities to a halt in the city as all the shops in Mzuzu Central Business District were closed.

Kalindo’s Mzuzu demos surpass Blantyre and Lilongwe that ended law-enforcers running battles with protestors.

Currently, Chakwera is out public appearance.

