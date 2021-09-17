Florence Banda who is heading to Kenya

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration continues to go on the wrong path of governance against Malawians expectations over favoritism, nepotism and tribalism in public appointments.

Chakwera’s Tonse continues rewarding their friends, family and hand-clappers without shame.

We can reveal that Information Minister Gospel Kazako has influenced the appointment of some of his senior staff members at Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) for diplomatic positions.

ZBS is Kazako’s private media house that continues to control government radio adverts.

This publication understands that members fromZBS’ marketing department including Head of Marketing Bridget Mkandawire who is wife to UTM’s Regional Youth Director (Center) Luke Mkandawire who is heading to the Malawi Mission in South Africa and Florence Banda who is heading to Kenya.

According to a close ZBS source, the two have been rewarded for working towards marketing the Tonse Alliance during campaign by giving them free airtime on ZBS among other incentives.

“We are told next on the list is Emmanuel Maliro and other ZBS senior members of staff who worked tirelessly to promote the Tonse agenda at ZBS. This was part of the deal, ” revealed our source.

There was no immediate reaction from Kazako in his involvement of ZBS team appointment into diplomatic posts.

Kazako is one of the most powerful and influential members of the Chakwera cabinet, and is being earmarked for the position of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Deputy President for the South since he comes from Nsanje.

Chakwera is MCP leader that his selected errands are being offered government positions without merits.