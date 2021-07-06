The strong relationship between the Euro championship and regular leagues has once again been displayed during the Euro 2020 race. Chelsea has had the biggest number of players spread across various teams during this tournament. Have these Chelsea players performed up to their ability? We take a look at some of the best performing Chelsea players in the Euro 2020:

Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta is one of the players who made a lot of impact during the two games he has featured for the team. The right-back finally made it to the team after Luis Enrique ‘came back’ to his senses, and it was surely worth it. His first goal for Spain was when his team was held to a 1-1 draw by Croatia. Unlike a defender, when Ferran Torres swung over a cross, Azpi waited and made a powerful finish from six yards out. The emotion on his face showed that the goal meant a lot for him bearing the fact that it is uncommon for a defender to score.

Italy is among the team that has made it to the semis, and Jorginho has been instrumental in this journey. Roberto Mancini’s side enjoyed an easy time at the group stage as they never conceded a goal in any matches against Wales, Turkey, and Switzerland. Jorginho recorded impressive stats during the group stage after 230 passes, 190 of which were successful, 60 came as forward passes, made 7 interceptions and 5 tackles. The 29-year-old defender was in high spirits coming to the Euro 2020 after his team Chelsea lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy.

The star has been linked to going back to Italy, with Napoli and Juventus leading the pack of the teams that want to sign him. However, the defender suggested that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and continue enjoying the ‘special’ moments.

Kai Havertz

Even though the Germans were knocked out of Euro 2020 by England, Kai Havertz is one of the players that won the hearts of many during their last match. The player was very instrumental in ensuring Germany secured its place in the last 16. He was the first Chelsea player to score in the Euro 2020 when Germany beat Portugal 3-1 in one of the biggest matches in the championship. He also broke the record to become German’s youngest goalscorer in European Championship at just 22 years old.

Even though Kai had hoped to go further into the championship, England knocked them out. The German star took his time to reflect on the last game and thank the German faithful for their unwavering support during the entire tournament.

This was a tough one to take. But football is about the up’s, down’s and learnings. Ones which we will take and put into future tournaments.



Thank you to all the fans who have supported us and we will come back stronger! #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/Pl7s2vK4XU — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) June 30, 2021

Andreas Christensen

Denmark is another team in the semis and will face the Czech Republic in a battle to the finals. Andreas Christensen has been instrumental to the team so far, and Chelsea fans are impressed. The Danes lost 1-0 to Finland in a difficult opener match where Christian Eriksen fell seriously ill while on the field, and the match was delayed by over 90 minutes.

Denmark later lost to Denmark 1-2 and had to win over Russia to proceed. Denmark was on the lead after Mikkel Damsgaard and Yussuf Poulsen scored. However, Russia was lucky to half the deficit after Artem Dzyuba’s penalty. The Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen sealed Denmark wins after his sweat strike, and some fans claimed that the team had finally found their ‘new’ number nine.

