JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 6 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Federation of Fertility Societies (AFFS). Through this agreement, both organisations will jointly work on an agenda to further develop educational training programs for healthcare professionals, aimed at improving access to high quality infertility care in Africa for the ultimate benefit of patients.

By combining their forces, both will benefit from each other’s networks and communication channels, while also exploring opportunities to jointly offer in-depth training programs such as preceptorships and fellowships as well as training courses related to fertility issues for health care professionals. ”We are looking forward to this new collaboration with AFFS, to intensify the exchange and partnership. It will ultimately lead to an important improvement for patients, namely couples who need support to realise their family wishes – which is our common goal. Merck has a long- term commitment and a successful leadership history in reproductive medicine” said Dr. Matthias Meergans, Medical Head MEAR at Merck Healthcare.

Furthermore, the collaboration will focus on other areas such as disease awareness campaigns and generation of scientific evidence facilitating access to high-quality care, starting with the support of the African Network and Registry for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ANARA). Professor Gamal Serour, President of African Federation of Fertility Societies stated that “AFFS welcomes and appreciates collaboration with Merck for the implementation of quality fertility service for the infertile people across Africa”.

