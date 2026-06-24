International Coalition Supporting the Return of Ukrainian Children Welcomes 50th Member, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina became the 50th member of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

The International Coalition mobilises international support and leverages diplomatic engagement to help trace, return, and reintegrate Ukrainian children who were forcibly abducted.

2,264 Ukrainian children have already been returned home through coordinated efforts of Ukrainian state institutions, civil society organizations, and international partners.

Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 June 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children has reached a significant milestone, welcoming Bosnia and Herzegovina as its 50th member.

The Coalition unites countries and international organisations committed to helping Ukrainian children who have been forcibly transferred from their homes and separated from their families by Russia, as a result of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the duration of which has now exceeded that of the First World War.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s decision to join the Coalition carries particular significance. As a country that has itself experienced conflict and displacement, and the struggle to reunite families, its support underscores the universal, non‑political nature of the Coalition’s mission.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s participation reinforces that protecting children and ensuring their safe return is a shared humanitarian responsibility that resonates widely.

The Coalition’s growing membership reflects a diverse and global commitment to child protection and humanitarian cooperation – principles shared across regions and political contexts.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha applauded this milestone moment:

“Grateful to Bosnia and Herzegovina for confirming their intention to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. This will bring the total number of the Coalition’s participants to 50. Every new member of the Coalition strengthens our collective ability to act. Ukraine will continue working with international partners to bring every Ukrainian child back home and ensure responsibility for everyone involved in the deportation, illegal adoption, and militarization of Ukrainian children.”

Launched by Ukraine and Canada in February 2024, the Coalition unites 47 states and three international organisations: the European Union, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. Efforts are coordinated through Bring Kids Back UA, an initiative led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Head of Bring Kids Back UA, Maksym Maksymov, highlighted the need for further international cooperation to ensure the safe return of Ukrainian children:

“Bosnia and Herzegovina’s accession as the 50th member of the Coalition is an important result of joint diplomatic work and confirmation that the return of Ukrainian children unites. We continue working every day to expand international participation in the Coalition through engagement with key partners across the globe. Returning children to their families and to their home country is, first and foremost, a humanitarian issue. Regardless of geography or political context, these fundamental rights are universal and must be protected.”

Engagement from countries that have experienced conflict or displacement reinforces the Coalition’s core message: that the protection of children is a shared and universal responsibility. Ukraine will continue working with partners worldwide until every displaced Ukrainian child is safely brought home.

2,264 Ukrainian children have been returned home through the coordinated efforts of Ukrainian state institutions, civil society organisations, and international partners.

Members and Observers of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children will meet in Canada later this year, as the Canada-Ukraine-Norway Conference takes place in late September

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of ETHICORE Group

Media Contact: Wisahl Jappie

wjappie@ethicoregroup.com

+270722271144

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