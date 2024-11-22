“Come out to address fuel crisis”-UTM leader Dr Kabambe pokes Chakwera

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly elected UTM Party leader Dr Dalitso Kabambe has opened called upon President Lazarus Chakwera to come out to address fuel crisis that has crippled all sectors.

The call comes barely two months Malawians are grappling to access the commodity due to lack of forex.

Consequently, Chakwera government is failing to pay suppliers.

Malawi don’t have forex to buy fuel

Despite the crisis rocking the nation, Chakwera has remained mute on the matter while resorting campaign trails to retain power in 2025.

Writing on his Facebook Page, the former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor, Dr Kabambe wants Chakwera immediate action on matter.

“Today, I reach out not only as a concerned citizen but as a passionate advocate for our beloved nation. We are witnessing an unprecedented fuel crisis that poses serious threats to our economy and livelihoods.

“The ripple effects of this crisis are being felt across every sector—affecting businesses, industry productivity, and ultimately, our tax revenue,” reads the statement in part.

Dr. Kabambe appeals, “I urge our esteemed President, His Excellency Lazarus Chakwera, to take immediate action by forming a dedicated crisis management team.

“This team would focus on addressing the fuel shortage, implementing strategic measures, and restoring confidence in our economy during these challenging times”.

The former RBM governor observes, “Leadership is crucial now more than ever. Our nation looks to you, Mr. President, to guide us through this storm.

“A clear and decisive address to the nation, outlining the steps being taken to mitigate this crisis, will inspire hope and reassure our citizens”.

Dr. Kabambe appeals, “Let us come together, rally behind strong leadership, and work towards a solution that not only solves the current fuel issue but also bolsters our economy.

“Together, we can navigate these challenges and emerge stronger as a united Malawi”.