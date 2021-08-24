Outspoken Linda Kunje remains MEC Commisioner

Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Linda Kunje and her driver Jones Tewesa, who were arrested for obstructing President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy, have been found with a case to answer.

The two were arrested in December 2020 following claims that her official vehicle obstructed the Presidential convoy in Zomba where Chakwera had gone for official duties.

Kunje handed herself to the Eastern Police Headquarters before being taken to the Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Zomba where she was charged with an offence of aiding her driver to commit an offence.

Her driver was charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda made the ruling on Monday, August 23, 2021, and will continue hearing the case at a later date with the state expected witnesses.

The two had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, a truck driver, identified as Lusungu Chibisa Chirwa has been arrested in Mzuzu for failing to give to way Chakwera’s motorcade at Kadikechi in Mzimba district on Sunday.

The driver has been charged with failure to stop for the Presidential convoy and failure to produce driver’s licence.

The Presidential convoy was going to Lilongwe from Mzuzu where Chakwera attended Silver Jubilee celebrations for the Anglican Diocese of Northern Malawi held at Mchengautuba in the city.

The celebrations were supposed to be held last year but were postponed due to Covid19.