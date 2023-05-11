CRFA FDH bank cup: Carotyte into second round

……Carotyte FC 0(4)-0(3) Kamba FC

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The fate for the two rookies which have just been promoted in the Central Region Premier Division League Carotyte Salima FC and Kamba FC was decided through penalty shoot outs at Salima LEA ground on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Carotyte FC started on a high note from the onset,but their attackers lacked composure and confidence on the goal hence wasting the precious chances they created.

Within 30 minutes in the first half,the host had played 4 corner kicks and 6 free kicks but were well defended by Kamba FC.

Vava Badere, Promise Rajabu, Mustafa Suwed and Hanifi Khondowe kept on knocking at the visitors goal but Ertiken Sibande handled them well on Kamba’ goal.

The center referee, Binali Jamu, blew the whistle for recess with the state of affairs still at deadlock.

In the second half,coaches for the two sides made substitutions with an aim of finding winning goals that could take them to the promised land.

The host introduced Adam Rashid,Ishmael Kaude, James Chawinga and Peter Kumbani for Vava Badere, Noel John, Mustafa Suwed and Promise Rajabu.

Kamba FC brought in James Kadewere,Lorain Zachariah, Benton Gondwe for Mathews Logah, Cosmas Righton and Sherrif Mponda.

The permutations made changed the tempo of the game especially to the visitors who started piling pressure to the home team though lacked marksmanship to score and open #525# FDH Bank wallet until the last whistle.

Binali Jabu took the match straight to the penalty shoot outs to decide who goes through to the next round of the cup.

Carotyte FC scored through Ishmael Kaude,Hanifi Khondowe, goalkeeper Lawrence Ndalama who was also outstanding in the entire game and Felix McDonald while Samuel Wetson and Adam Rashid got the kicks saved by Eritken Sibande of Kamba and James Chawinga missed.

Lorain Zachariah, Francis Thamanga and goalkeeper Eritken Sibande scored for Kamba FC while Master Maleta skied up his kick,Gerald Chirwa had his kick saved by Lawrence Ndalama,Patrick Mupazi Daud Chalira missed their kicks.

The win for Carotyte FC means they are the second rookies to reach the second round of the preliminary round of the cup, after Santhe ADMARC FC humbled Villa FC 2-0 in Mchinji with goals from Gift Mashoni at 47th minute and Mavuto Gondwe at 79th minute.

Kamuzu Barracks Reserve FC also defeated St Gabriel Zitha FC through penalties 5-4 after regulation time ended 1-1 with goals for Lawrence Chilunga for the visitors and Albert Kamanga for KB.

Mchinji Boma Strikers FC came from 2 goals down to force a 2-2 draw at regulation time against Airborne Rangers FC, only to lose through penalties 2-4.Thus far 19 goals have been scored from 8 games.