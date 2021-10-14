Daudi Suleman now MACRA Boss

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Daudi Suleman has been appointed as the New Director General of Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has confirmed through his official Facebook page.

According to Kazako, his office has been informed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors for MACRA informing him of Suleman’s appointment.

The Minister then added that Suleman got his appointment as the new MACRA DG after going through the competitive process of interviews which the Board conducted with eleven candidates competed for the position.

“My Ministry looks forward to working with Mr.Suleman as he leads MACRA in changing the ICT terrain in this country,” Kazako wrote on his official Facebook page.

Sulemani was key in 2019 Presidential Election Case as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) IT officer who exposed Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) rigging tactics.