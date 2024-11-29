“Dont use handouts to coax voters to register”-Chisankho Watch warns political parties

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s electoral governing body Chisankho Watch has expressed worrisome over the use of social protection programmes to coerce voters to register for 2025 General elections.

The consortium of four organisations, namely the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), the Gender Justice Unit, and the Meeting Hub (mHub) observes that the practice is a recipe for corruption in electoral process.

Addressing the news conference on Friday, November 29, 2024, Chisankho Watch Board Chairperson Bishop Gilford Matonga observed that handouts “Undermine the integrity of the electoral process and constitute voter bribery which is an offence under Section 41 of the Political Parties Act (2018).

Chisankho Watch Board Chairperson Bishop Gilford Matonga in the middle addressing the news conference

Bishop Matonga disclosed that the malpractice occurred in the central region were coaxed to register because maize distribution was used as a condition.

Bishop Matonga said the incidences were recorded in Salima, Ntchisi, and Nkhotakota.

“Chisankho Watch also recorded the provision of cash handouts amounting to MK1,000 to each registrant in Mchinji South West Constituency and Nkhatabay Central Constituency. This practice undermines integrity of electoral process,” worried Matonga.

He therefore appealed to Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, “To strengthen enforcement mechanisms to address voter bribery and undue coercion as outlined in Section 41 of the Political Parties Act (2018).

“Enforce penalties for parties found to be spreading disinformation in line with the political Parties Act (2018)”.

The consortium therefore concluded that the second phase of the voter registration exercise from November 9 to 22, 2024 was improved in voters education despite low turnout of citizens to register.