DPP Maere orders withdrawal of high-profile corruption case against convicted Chinese national Lin Yunhua

LILONGWE- (MaraviPost)-The State has moved to withdraw criminal proceedings against convicted Chinese national Lin Yunhua in Malawi’s Financial Crimes Division of the High Court.

The case had drawn significant public attention over allegations of corruption within the country’s prison system.

Court documents filed in Lilongwe on 9 June 2026 show that the Anti-Corruption Bureau has applied for leave to discontinue Criminal Case No. 5 of 2025.

The application seeks judicial permission to end proceedings stemming from claims that Lin Yunhua bribed prison officials while serving a sentence for money laundering and wildlife-related crimes.

According to an affidavit by Peter Sambani, Chief Legal and Prosecution Officer of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the bureau received complaints that Lin Yunhua was offering bribes to prison officials.

The complaints alleged that he was enjoying privileges and freedoms not available to other inmates.

The State responded by opening criminal proceedings and preparing between 15 and 18 witnesses to testify.

The prosecution opened its case on 13 May 2026 and presented two witnesses before the matter was adjourned.

The trajectory of the case changed after the Director of Public Prosecutions intervened.

The DPP, acting in consultation with other relevant authorities, issued instructions to withdraw the prosecution.

The directive was communicated in a letter dated 19 May 2026 under reference number DPP/ACB/29V.

The letter instructed the Anti-Corruption Bureau to discontinue the case titled Republic versus Lin Yunhua in the Financial Crimes Division of the High Court.

The affidavit states that the decision was based on the view that any alleged misconduct by prison officials should be handled through administrative processes.

This shifted the matter away from criminal prosecution toward internal disciplinary mechanisms within the prison administration system.

Peter Sambani informed the court that the DPP’s directive was passed to the ACB Director General, who instructed him to take legal steps to withdraw the matter.

The affidavit further states that the State is now asking the court to allow the withdrawal within the confines of the law.

The development marks a significant turn in a case that had the potential to expose alleged corruption and abuse of office in Malawi’s correctional facilities.

Questions are likely to arise over the implications of ending criminal proceedings before the prosecution presented most of its evidence and witnesses.

The decision may also reignite public debate about accountability in public institutions and the balance between criminal sanctions and administrative disciplinary measures.

Legal observers are expected to closely monitor the court’s response, as the withdrawal requires High Court approval.

The case has drawn attention because it touches on broader concerns about integrity within Malawi’s prison system and the enforcement of anti-corruption laws.

If the court grants the application, the criminal proceedings against Lin Yunhua will end, closing a case that had only recently entered the evidentiary stage.

The High Court is now expected to consider the application under the Constitution, the Corrupt Practices Act, the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code, and the Courts Act.

The outcome will likely have far-reaching implications for public confidence in the administration of justice and the handling of corruption allegations within state institutions.