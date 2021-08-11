Dr. Mbuya Isaac G. Munlo has died

According to reporting by Nation Publications Limited, Former Ministry of Foreign Affairs principal secretary, Isaac Munlo who also served as Malawi High Commissioner in India has died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (Qech) in Blantyre this morning.

Munlo’s niece Jacqueline Kapachika confirmed the demise of Munlo who died few hours after being referred to the public referral hospital from Mwaiwathu Private Hospital where he was admitted last week. She said funeral arrangements will be announced later by family representatives.

His Excellency, Dr. Mbuya Isaac Munlo was Malawi High Commissioner to India. He arrived in New Delhi on 23 October 2015 to replace H.E. Dr. Perks Ligoya who was posted to Nairobi, as Malawi High Commissioner to Kenya.

Before his appointment, Dr. Munlo was Malawi’s Ambassador to Ethiopia where he served from 2010 to 2013. He was also accredited to Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Saharawi (Western Sahara), Sierra Leone, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, and Togo. As Ambassador Extra Ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Malawi to the African Union and the Economic Commission for Africa, he served as Chairperson of the Permanent Representatives Committee, and among other things, chaired the production of the African Union Commission’s strategic plan for 2014 to 2017.

After serving as Ambassador in 2013, he worked as FAO Consultant on Partnerships and Development and as a Sub Regional Focal Person for the Renewed Partnership to End Hunger in Africa at FAO’s sub-regional Office for Eastern Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Dr. Munlo’s career as a civil servant started in 1978 as an Agricultural Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture in Malawi. Between 1987 and 2010, he held various portfolios as a development manager, academician, adviser, and consultant in Zambia, Cameroon, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom.

Dr. Munlo is a holder of a PhD in Management Systems and Sciences, from the University of Hull, Kingston upon Hull in the United Kingdom. He also holds a master’s degree (M.A.) in Systems Thinking, with (Distinction) from the same University. He has a M.Sc. Degree in Agriculture Extension and Rural Development from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom. Additionally, Dr. Munlo has a postgraduate Diploma in Extension Methods from Reading University, a Higher National Diploma (HND), in Dairy Farming from Somerset College, and a University Diploma in General Agriculture from the University of Malawi.

Dr Munlo was a Malawian, born on 12th March 1958. He is married with four children. He has a number of publications to his credit and speaks English, Portuguese, Lomwe and Chichewa.