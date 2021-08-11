Sudan to hand Former Head of State Omar al-Bashir facing war crime charges to ICC

Sudan will hand longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir along with other officials wanted over the Darfur conflict to the International Criminal Court.

The Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi revealed the news on Wednesday, August 11.

The foreign minister’s announcement came after a meeting with the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, on Tuesday to Khartoum, where he also met with the country’s justice minister and public prosecutor.

Bashir ruled Sudan in an oppressive manner for three decades before being deposed amid popular protests in 2019, AFP reported.

The United Nations says 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict, which erupted in the vast western region in 2003.

He has been wanted by the ICC since 2009, when it issued a warrant for his arrest. He is currently on trial in Khartoum over the 1989 military coup that propelled him to power, is wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity during the conflict in Darfur.

Bashir, his former defence minister Abdul Rahim Mohamed Hussein, former head of the National Congress Party (NCP) Ahmed Haroun, and senior Janjaweed militia leader Ali Kushayb are all wanted by the ICC for their role in the brutal government repression in Darfur.

If Bashir is handed over to The Hague, he would be the third African leader to appear in front of the court after former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo and current Kenyan head of state Uhuru Kenyatta.