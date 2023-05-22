EAM courts civil groups, media on gender mainstreaming

By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) Project Coordinator Dumisani Nungu has asked Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) plying their trade in Karonga to consider incorporating gender mainstreaming when planning and implementing projects.

Nungu observes that the approach is key in understanding gender differences in play in the area of interventions and to tailor activities to harness social and economic opportunities and inclusion for women and vulnerable groups.

Nungu said this on Friday at the end of a two day training that EAM conducted with CSO’s, Institutions and Media practitioners on Gender Mainstreeming, Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Humanitarian response in the district.

He said by mainstreaming gender issues into a project it will create a platform that sees everyone has equal opportunities to work in the organization as well as the people who are reached in the projects.

“As EAM we want every organization to have policies that ensures that men and women who might have or not have a disability given equal chances and opportunities hence the aim of conducting the training,” he explained.

Nungu has since expressed optimism that with the knowledge that participants have gathered they are now better placed to develop policies that will safeguard the people working in the organization from any form of discrimination and GBV.

District Gender Officer for Karonga Ireen Mwenelupembe, noted most victims of GBV are women and girls who often do not report the vice.

Adding capacitating CSO’s and journalists on gender mainstreaming and GBV is significant as this has helped to bridge the information gap that existed among organizations and media personnel on the topic.

On his part vice chairperson for CSO’s in Karonga Edgar Phiri, commended Eam for the workshop which he said it had enlightened them on many aspects of gender issues and GBV.

“I challenge the members to put in practice the knowledge that they have gained when implementing projects and programs as this will assist in achieving gender equality and equity for the betterment of Karonga,” said Phiri.

With funding from Norwegian Church Aid and Dan Church Aid, EAM is implementing Timazge Nkhaza Project in Traditional Authorities (T.As) Mwakaboko, Kilupula and Kyungu in the district.

