Weluzani Chingota of MASM and Bernard Ambali of Ecobank

Ecobank Malawi has partnered with the Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) to simplify payment of subscriptions via its various digital platforms, branches, and Xpress Agency banking points.

Through this partnership, Ecobank will be processing monthly subscriptions in real time on behalf of MASM from any customer who is on MASM.

Ecobank customers will also enjoy ultimate convenience of making these payments anytime, anywhere via the banks digital banking platforms in real time.

Speaking during a media briefing held in Blantyre, Ecobank Head of Corporate Banking Weluzani Chingota, said the partnership with MASM is in line with the bank’s key strategic intent of becoming the preferred and best payment bank in Malawi.

“Through this partnership Ecobank is pleased to give customers the power of choosing to pay their MASM subscriptions from a wide range of convenient payment channels for free.

“Ecobank and MASM customers can pay via mobile phone using the world class Ecobank mobile app, they can also pay via online using Ecobank Online or Omni-lite internet banking and in person via any of our branches and Xpress agent Points across the country for those who do not have an Ecobank account,” claimed Chingota.

He further claimed that this partnership will go a long way in simplifying payment of MASM subscriptions by customers thereby make Ecobank the best payment bank in Malawi.

Chingota also stressed that the Ecobank Mobile app is also open for use to non-Ecobank customers who can self-register and open an Xpress account within minutes without visiting the branch.

“The beauty about Ecobank is that we make it is easier and frictionless for customers to join the bank. You can simply convert your cellphone number into a digital account called an Xpress account by simply downloading the Ecobank mobile app and self-register to open the account in no time without visiting the branch. Once done you can then be able to make MASM payments and enjoy a wide range of exciting features and benefits like Ecobank Scan & Pay among many others,” said Chingota

MASM Chief Commercial Officer Bernard Ambali said the partnership with Ecobank is in line with their objective of providing total convenience to their customers when it comes to paying their monthly subscriptions.

“Considering the current COVID 19 situation, more innovative ways of doing business also help members to transact at the convenience of their homes or offices. I would therefore encourage all members to make full use of this payment platform as we continue to observe COVID 19 guidelines” Ambali said.