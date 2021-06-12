NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Pastor Jeff Jansen, a self-described prophet, isn’t backing down from his belief that former President Donald Trump will return to office despite his previous predictions falling short.

Jansen, the former leader of Global Fire Ministries, considers Trump the legitimate president of the United States and predicted the former president would be back in power by the end of April.

In the wake of his failed prediction, Jansen said he would be “quadrupling down” on his belief that Trump would be reinstated and on Friday, predicted it could come in June.

“I said by spring, which starts officially June 23rd, we’d be dancing in the streets,” Jansen said in a video posted on Facebook. “The Trump administration is on its way in. The pedophilia Biden administration. the fake administration, the Biden administration is on its way out.”

Spring started on March 20 and is set to end on June 20. Newsweek reached out to Jansen for clarification but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Jansen initially predicted a military coup would take place to reinstate the former president and in April, Jansen predicted that Trump would be back in office by the end of the month.

He advised people to “watch what the Lord does” by April 25 or “in that neighborhood.” At that time, Jansen predicted people would be “dancing in the streets.”

Pastor Jeff Jansen believes former President Donald Trump is returning to power and President Joe Biden’s administration is on the way out. Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18 in New York City.

On May 5, he updated that dancing prediction to “a very short period of time by spring,” and that he was “quadrupling down” on the belief that Trump was “stepping into his place.”

“What’s coming can’t be stopped,” Jansen said in a Facebook video posted a day earlier. “I’m talking about everything that God promised, back-to-back terms.”

Jansen was asked to step down from the leadership team at Global Fire Church in May for “unscriptural and unbiblical behavior.” He decided to leave his wife and family to “pursue his own desires,” according to the church, and as of June 3, the church said he made “no attempt to reconcile, repent or show any remorse” for his actions.

The former Global Fire Ministries leader isn’t the only person that prophesied that Trump would win the election or be reinstated and in light of the failed comments, a group of 85 religious leaders issued standards for prophecies.

Acknowledging that some prophecies can take time to transpire, they rejected the need to immediately discount some but said when prophecies that include specific details and dates don’t come to pass, the person delivering it should apologize.

Johnny Enlow, leader of Restore7 ministry, took issue with the letter and likened apologizing for a prophecy to disagreeing with God. Enlow, like Jansen, believes Trump will be reinstated and recently said that the people he sees being more favored have not backed off their support of Trump.

In his Saturday Facebook video, Jansen said it didn’t matter whether people “like it or not,” because “God is going to do something amazing in this nation and through this nation.” He called it “revival” and “revolution” time.

