Bullets, Silver in action on Wednesday

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Silver Strikers have ended Nyasa Big Bullets’s bid for prestigious FDH Bank cup after a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory in the quarter finals at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

Goalkeeper Charles Thom saved two penalties against the Blantyre based giants to seal a date with Mighty Wanderers after a hard-fought game finished 2-2.

Bullets’ goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe, has been a hero in several penalty shoot-outs but he was unable to deny the Bankers in the same way he had thwarted Blue Eagles in 2016 and 2017 in presidential and FISD Cups respectively.

The game started on a high note with both teams looking hungry for goals. However, it was Bullets that showed much determination to get an early goal as three strikers namely Zicco Mkanda, Hassan Kajoke and Bright Munthali made it into the first eleven to torment Silver defenders.

With McFallen Ngwira playing in the right wing, Silver defenders led by Chisomo Mpachika were under pressure in early minutes. Just four minutes into the game, Bullets scored through Kajoke who headed home a brilliantly taken cross from Ngwira.

Despite trailing 1-0 to the visitors, Silver put up a gallant fight and dominated the proceedings but their striking force comprised of Blessings Tembo, Frank Banda and Stain Davie failed to penetrate the Bullets’ defence under the guidance of veteran Sankhani Mkandawire.

In the 35 minutes, Bullets’ defence was caught napping. The ball hit the cross bar and hit-man Davie made no mistake by hitting the back of the net through rebound as defender Mkandawire reduced himself to a spectator. Bullets 1, Silver 1, it ended in the first half.

The second half saw Bullets scoring a second goal just after four minutes again. It was a replica of the first goal as the same rare gem McFallen Ngwira threw an accurate cross which was converted into a goal by Zicco Mkanda, formerly of Mighty Wanderers.

Sensing danger, the Silver technical panel led by foreign coach Daniel Kabwe made changes. Chikondi Kamanga replaced Young Chimodzi Junior while Frank Banda was substituted for Maxwell Gasten Phodo.

Chimodzi was not himself throughout the first half and his substitution was not a surprise. The coming in of Kamanda, Phodo and Mark Fodya saw Bullets playing under pressure. Silver exchanged brilliant passes with Stain Davie disquieting Bullets defenders as Kamanga kept the engine room boiling.

Hardworking spirit by Silver yielded fruits in the 64th minute through Davie who jumped high to head home a ball from a well taken free kick by Blessings Tembo. Silver could have settled the matter in the regulation time but Tembo saw his shot saved by Rabson Chiyenda in a tete-a-tete situation.

2-2 it ended as referee Godfrey Nkhakananga blew the last whistle, and the game went straight into penalties. Chisomo Mpachika, Macheso, Levison Maganizo and Mark Fodya scored for Silver while Prince Phiri missed his spot kick.

It was a bad day for veterans of Bullets as goalkeeper Charles Thom saved spot kicks for both Sankhani Mkandawire and Henry Kabichi. Yamikani Fodya and Chimango Kaira scored to make it 4-2 in favour of the hosts.

Silver Strikers will face Mighty Wanderers in the semi finals. Wanderers booked their place after edging Salima based soldiers, Mafco FC.

In another semi final, lower league team Rumphi United will play Ekwendeni Hammers.

Blessings Tembo was declared man of the match and he went away with K50 000.