Feed Africa Summit (Dakar 2) – Closing press conference

What: Dakar 2 Summit closing press conference

Who: Aly Ngouille Ndiaye, Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Equipment and Food Sovereignty of Senegal, Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group

When: Friday, 27 January 2023 ; 12:30pm GMT

Where: Press conference room, Abdou Diouf International Conference Center (CICAD), Diamnadio, Senegal – FOLLOW LIVE HERE

The Government of Senegal, hosts of the Feed Africa Summit (Dakar 2) in partnership with the African Development Bank, will hold a press conference to draw the curtains on the three-day event.

Senegal’s Aly Ngouille Ndiaye, Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Equipment and Food Sovereignty and African Development Bank president Dr. Akinwumi Adesina will address the press conference on the outcomes of the three-day summit.

The summit, titled Feeding Africa: Food Security and Resilience, was organized by the African Development Bank Group under the chairmanship of President Macky Sall of Senegal, the current chairperson of the African Union.

During the summit, key stakeholders, including heads of state, development partners and private sector participants, came together to mobilize financing to harness Africa’s food and agriculture potential.

Some 34 heads of state, including the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, 70 government ministers, the private sector, farmers, development partners, and corporate executives attended.

The summit objectives:

Mobilize high-level political commitment, development partner support and private sector investment around production, markets and trade to increase food production in Africa.

Share successful food and agriculture experience in selected countries – experience in boosting agricultural productivity through the adoption of climate-adapted

crops, livestock and aquaculture technology, advisory services and successful innovation platforms.

Galvanize national governments, development partners and the private sector around food and agriculture delivery compacts for each country to achieve food security at scale.

food and agriculture delivery compacts for each country to achieve food security at scale.

Develop necessary infrastructure and logistics with special agro-industrial processing zones to build markets and competitive food and agriculture value chains.

processing zones to build markets and competitive food and agriculture value chains.

