MONTREAL-(MaraviPost)-A Mexican boxer has tragically passed away at the age of 18 after a knockout left her in critical condition.

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata was knocked out in the fourth round against Marie Pier Houle at the GVM Gala International in Montreal last week.

The 18-year-old appeared to have a seizure after a left uppercut and a right hook, and she was rushed to hospital.

Referee Albert Paduano Junior, who had checked on the Mexican fighter, called time on the contest after the fourth round, with the medical team quickly placing her in an ambulance.

Fight promoter Yvon Michel announced the sad news in a statement on Thursday night, September 2.“It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45 pm.

“The entire team at Groupe Yvon Michel team is extremely distressed by this painful announcement,” the promoters said, offering condolences to Zapara’s family.

Houle – Zapara’s opponent- took to social media to express her sadness with the outcome.“Boxing carries a lot of risks and dangers,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is our job, our passion. Never, forever, intention to seriously hurt an opponent is part of my plans.

“I extend my deepest condolences to her family and spouse Jovanni Martinez. Thank you for respecting my desire not to comment more.

“The sad news of the departure of a great athlete like Jeanette Zacarias Zapata leaves me sad and devastated. I offer my sincere and deep condolences to her family and husband Jovanni Martinez. May God enlighten your soul and receive it in His Glory.”

The WBC also paid tribute to Zapata.“The president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán and the entire boxing family affiliated with the WBC, as well as all boxing, mourns this irreparable loss.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jeanette. May she rest in peace.”