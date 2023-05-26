First Capital bank splashes prizes in Zanga Phee civil servants loan promo



By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Eleven civil servants across the country have been splashed with various prizes during the first draw of Zanga Phee civil servants loans promotion which is being run by the first capital bank of Malawi.

The draw which was held at the banks’ head office in Blantyre on thursday, saw Shema Daudi winning a solar panel while the ten other entrants getting each a T shirt.

Speaking in an interview after draw, the head of marketing and communications for first capital bank(FCB), Twikhale Chirwa, said he was very encouraged with the overwhelming entries the promotion has so far received.

Chirwa said the bank wanted to incentive existing customers who would like loan top ups but also encourage potential customers to access the banks’ lending.

“The civil servants loan is fast, flexible and affordable and does not require any form of collateral or security as long as one is permanently employed by the Malawi government,” he said

Chirwa said the loan, which is processed in 48 hours, can be used for purchase of personal assets, school fees, farming activities and business startups among other things.

” This is to offer civil servants and opportunity to partner with us and get the best loans in the country,” he said

According to him, civil servants can now apply for a minimum of MK1,200,000 and stand up to get MK1 million over the next months.

He said customers who consolidate and top up their loans also stand a chance to win some amazing prizes that include gas cookers, solar panels and other consolation prizes

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

