MACRA, Tony Blair Institute donate internet kits, solar panels to DoMA

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has commended the Malawi Communications and Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for sourcing 24 Satellite StarLink Internet Kits from a United States of America Company known as SpaceX.

This is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver fastest broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, video calls and more.

The equipment donated is meant for reaching out to Cyclone Freddy survivors of the severely impacted districts of Phalombe, Mulanje, Chikwawa, Nsanje, and Chiradzulu.

DoDMA has also commended the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) for partnering with MACRA in providing with the Solar Panels for the Internet gadgets and also for proving technical support to DoDMA in installing the Solar panels and the Internet Gadgets.

Speaking during the hand over ceremony on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Lilongwe, DoDMA’s Director for Resilience and Recovery, Peter Lackson Chimangeni, highlighted the technological advancement, as a transformative step towards a more inclusive and connected future for the people of Malawi including those affected by the Cyclone Freddy.

“Let me express my gratitude to TBI and MACRA for your dedicated efforts in assisting and reaching out to the communities affected by the cyclone.

“We received kits from Starlink, but due to the lack of electricity, connectivity was not possible in most areas. TBI has stepped in to provide solutions through solar and enabling internet and connectivity even in areas without power,” said Chimangeni.

In his remarks MACRA Director General Daud Suleman said Starlink kits and solar panels donations have unlocked essential education and health services in the districts affected by Cyclone Freddy.

“This achievement showcases the power of collaboration and innovative solutions in bridging the digital divide and bringing opportunities to our communities. We extend our gratitude to all our partners for their invaluable support in this endeavour,” he added.

The project forms part of a Cyclone Freddy response strategy that included identifying suitable sites, determining education and health platforms for deployment, and evaluating physical conditions, security, and connectivity potential.

This collaborative effort ensures not only reliable broadband internet access, but also the provision of sustainable power supply for the communities involved.

