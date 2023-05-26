Fleetwood Haiya walking the talk: Sulom disburses MK32m supporting elite league teams

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly elected President of Super League of Malawi (SULOM), Fleetwood Haiya, is living up to his promises. On Thursday, May 25, 2023, he disbursed MK32 million to the 16 elite league teams as the second installment of their MK7 million subvention.

During his campaign, Haiya pledged to provide each team in the elite league with MK7 million as a subvention, and he has now delivered on that promise.

The allocated funds are intended to support the top-flight clubs in covering their secretariat and operational costs.

This subvention comes as a much-needed relief for the struggling rookies, Extreme FC from Mchinji.

The team has been facing challenges both on the pitch and financially.

This weekend, Extreme FC will be on the road to Dwangwa, Nkhotakota, where they will face MAFCO FC in a TNM Superleague fixture.

Kondwani Kayira, the General Secretary of the club, described the subvention as timely, stating that they were previously uncertain about how they would finance the trip to Nkhotakota and pay off their existing debts.

Extreme FC currently finds itself at the bottom of the TNM Super League table, with only 2 points from the 6 games they have played so far.

