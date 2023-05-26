Zambia’s Chipolopolo legends stun Barcelona in exhibition match

…….Zambia Legends 3-0 Barcelona Legends

By Edwin Mbewe



LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-In an effort to market Zambia as a perfect destination for tourism and economic investment, the 2012 AFCON Chipolopolo boys hosted Barcelona Legends at Heroes Stadium in the capital Lusaka on Thursday, May, 25 2023.

The match ended in favour of the host Zambia 3-0 courtesy of Collins Mbesuma, James Chamanga and Clifford Mulenga at 6th, 68th and 72nd minutes respectively.

It was an fascinating and entertaining match with glimpses of sexy display from both sides.The hosts dominated the play in the defense denying Ronaldihno, Miquel Soler, Sergi Barjuan and Gaizka Mendieta scoring opportunities with Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene manning goal posts making critical saves.

Patrick Kluivet, Jofre had clear chances to score for Barcelona but had their efforts well dealt with by the Zambia defence, Patrick Kluivet’s goal was disallowed at 48th minute as the free kick was taken before the referee had blown the whistle.

Collins Mbesuma, Christopher Katongo, James Chamanga, Rainford Kalaba among others, displayed Zambian traditional kind of play and they looked so energetic.

The author can’t conclude the write up without mentioning the great man in the Barcelona side Ronaldihno who played 84 minutes of the game and entertained over 70,000 fans who fully packed the Heroes Stadium with his dribbling skills and some nutmegs past Zambian legends.

After he was substituted, he was escorted to the dressing room with heavy security including Police.

It was a historical moment to the people of the 21st century who didn’t see some of the Barcelona stars playing active football. The tickets for the match ranged from ZK100, ZK200 and ZK300 and so forth which was about MK8,000, MK16,000 and MK24,000 for open stands.

