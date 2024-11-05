First Lady Monica Chakwera officially opens Jalira Girls National Secondary School

By Manasse Nyirenda

RUMPHI-(MANA)-First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera has officially opened Jalira Girls National Secondary School at a ceremony held at the school premises at Jalira in Rumphi.

In her remarks the First Lady has praised the founder of the school Sister Ruth Baek for her unwavering desire to serve other people.

She added that the opening also indicates the commitment to empower girls through education for them to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

“You could have chosen to enjoy your money in retirement, but you have chosen to continue serving others by constructing this magnificent school.

“This institution will be a stepping stone for so many girls in the years to come who will go on to develop this country,” said Chakwera.

The First Lady also presided over the ground breaking ceremony for the school construction in June 2022 and has also broken ground for construction of a Women College at the school.

Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima said the school will increase the number of girls attending secondary school since it is an all girls secondary.

She added that the school will also give the girls even in the rural communities a chance to access high quality education.

“When we talk about equitable access to education this is what we mean. It means students in the rural communities should also have access to high quality education from infrastructure to learning materials.

“This also means that we are bridging the gap between girls and boys in terms of access to education,” said Wirima.

The opening of the school has now increased the number of all girls government run secondary schools to eight in the country.

In his remarks, Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe said the school has transformed the face of the district and increased access to high quality education for girls.

The school’s head girl, Grace Mwandira said the school has given the girls at the school an opportunity to achieve their dreams through access to well-equipped laboratories and other learning aids.

She added that she will work very hard to achieve her dreams.

Member of Parliament for the area, Yona Mkandawire thanked the First Lady for linking up with Ruth Baek and her friends to construct the school.

He also urged business people in the area to keep their liquor shops away from the school so that the girls at the school should concentrate on their studies.

The construction was funded by SEEDS Missionaries from Korea and the United States led by Sister Ruth Baek.