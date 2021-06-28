LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in the capital Lilongwe are keeping in custody Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Dr. Dalitso Kabambe for public office abuses.

Kabambe who is opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential hopeful was on Monday, June 28, 2021 arrested in connection with MK4.3 billion he authorised to be transferred to an FDH Bank account.

Police national spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed that the cops have arrested the former governor and is being held at Lingadzi Police sub-station in Area 18, Lilongwe.

“It is true we are holding in our custody at Lingadzi police station a former governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi in connection with some matters that we are investigating.”

Kabambe went on run on Sunday when news were riffle that he was looked for by the police.

It is reportedly in hiding following revelations that he authorised the transfer of K4.3 billion to FDH Bank account number 1024883104001 the night before the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announced results of the court-sanctioned Fresh Presidential Election.

The FDH bank account is held in the name of Chief Elections Officer, which corporate governance experts and commentators faulted.

On Sunday, June 27, the police also arrested former Deputy Governor Henry Mathanga, who is currently involved in a legal challenge for constructive dismissal.

Arrested as well are retired Director Rodrick Wiyo of Financial Markets and a Senior Dealer/Manager Leah Donga who is also named in the forensic audit of the bank as having a hand in the abuse of Covid-19 funds.