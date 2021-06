By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon, June 30, 2021 granted bail to former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe and co-accused persons who are facing abuse of office charges.

Kabambe, Henry Mathanga second accused person, Rodrick Wiyo third accused person and another fourth accused person have been asked to pay MK5 million bail bond plus produce two surities.