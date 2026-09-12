Former MCP OPC legal director Chizaso Nyirongo risks arrest over Amaryllis Hotel saga

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Director of Legal Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet under the previous Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regime, Chizaso Nyirongo risks an arrest and prosecution following the role he played in the dubious sale of the Amaryllis hotel.

The report on the Amaryllis hotel inquiry which has been released has recommended that appropriate administrative and legal action be taken against Nyirongo including possible disqualification from holding positions of fiduciary responsibility in public institutions.

Nyirongo faces arrest

The report has also recommended that the current OPC should examine Nyirongo’s role in advancing the transaction at OPC and later presiding over its approval, his influence in the appointment of key officers and engagement of advisors, and his decision to proceed with the transaction notwithstanding regulatory directives.

Nyirongo,who was former Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba’s “boy”, was also chairperson of the Board of Trustees for Public Service Pension Trust Fund.

The inquiry conducted by the Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts has established that the transaction evolved through a series of distinct phases, beginning with an initial investment proposal in 2023, followed by professional valuation and due diligence processes, the withdrawal of the Fund’s investment manager and a formal Board resolution in January 2024 not to proceed with the acquisition.