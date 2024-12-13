Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu responds to Constitutional Court Judgment

By Burnett Munthali

Former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has delivered a statement in response to the recent Constitutional Court judgment that affirmed his ineligibility to contest for the presidency again. Speaking with a measured tone to members of the press and the Zambian public, Lungu described the ruling as both "expected" and "indicative of the political undercurrents shaping our nation."

In his statement, Lungu acknowledged the gravity of the court’s decision, noting that it marks a critical moment in Zambia’s democratic journey. “Ladies and gentlemen of our beloved nation, esteemed members of the press, and all who cherish the principles of justice and constitutional democracy, we find ourselves at a crossroads. This is a moment not just for legal interpretation but for national reflection,” Lungu began.

The former president, who has been at the center of debates surrounding presidential eligibility, claimed that the ruling was heavily influenced by political machinations. “For months, the hands of political manipulators have been evident in this process. The outcome was never truly in doubt,” Lungu stated.

While he stopped short of directly accusing the judiciary of bias, Lungu hinted at external pressures shaping the court’s decisions. “It is no secret that political actors have sought to use this case as a weapon to weaken my influence and stifle dissenting voices within our democracy,” he said.

Despite his criticisms, Lungu emphasized his respect for Zambia’s judicial institutions. “While I may disagree with the judgment, as a patriotic Zambian, I remain committed to upholding the rule of law and the sanctity of our Constitution. The judiciary is an essential pillar of our democracy, and its rulings, however contentious, must be respected,” he remarked.

Lungu used the occasion to call on Zambians to prioritize unity and dialogue over division. “Our nation is bigger than any individual or political party. We must not allow this judgment to deepen the divides among us. Let this moment serve as a reminder of our shared destiny and the importance of safeguarding our democracy,” he urged.

On his political future, Lungu remained noncommittal, stating that his focus would now shift to empowering young leaders and contributing to the nation outside the confines of the presidency. “Leadership is not confined to holding office. I will continue to serve this great nation in ways that inspire and empower the next generation,” he said.

The public reaction to Lungu’s statement has been mixed. Supporters lauded his dignity and statesmanship, while critics accused him of undermining the court’s credibility. Political analysts have noted that the ruling and Lungu’s response will likely have significant implications for the Patriotic Front’s strategy heading into the 2026 elections.

As Zambia moves forward from this chapter, Lungu’s measured response serves as a call for collective introspection. Whether his words will heal divisions or deepen political rifts remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear: the Constitutional Court’s judgment has reshaped Zambia’s political landscape, and the reverberations will be felt for years to come.