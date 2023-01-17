French football president Le Graet placed under scrutiny over sexual harassment

PARIS-(MaraviPost)-The president of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, has been placed under investigation for sexual harassment following accusations by Sonia Souid against Le Graet.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, January 17, adding that the investigation will be carried out by a special police unit dedicated to crimes against individuals.

According to French soccer federation (FFF), sports agent Sonia Souid accused Le Graet of repeatedly approaching her from 2013-17 in an attempt to engage in immoral activities and this was among the several claims of sexual harassment allegations against him.

President of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet

Souid, during interviews to sports daily ‘L’Equipe’ and radio station RMC was quoted saying: “He very clearly said to me in his apartment that if I wanted him to help me, I had to let him have his way with me”.

He previously denied allegations of sexual harassment during an audit commissioned by the Sports ministry. However, last week he took a step back from his duties, with Philippe Diallo acting as interim president, Sports brief reported.

The 81-year-old also recently faced calls to resign after making clumsy remarks about Zinedine Zidane’s potential interest in coaching the French national team.

Le Graët was re-elected to a four-year term last March and his tenure is expected to run until 2024. He has been president of the FFF since 2011.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...