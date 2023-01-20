Gabon’s foreign minister dies of heart attack

Gabon’s Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo has died of a heart attack.

President Ali Bongo made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

“He was a very great diplomat, a true statesman. For me, he was first of all a friend, loyal and faithful, whom I could always count on,” said Bongo on Twitter.

Notre ministre des Affaires étrangères, Michael Moussa Adamo, s’en est allé ce jour.

Il était un très grand diplomate, un véritable homme d’Etat.

Pour moi, il était d’abord un ami, loyal et fidèle, sur lequel j’ai toujours pu compter.

C’est une perte immense pour le #Gabon.#RIP — Ali Bongo Ondimba (@PresidentABO) January 20, 2023

Government sources said the minister was in a council of ministers meeting when he suffered the cardiac attack.

He was rushed to the hospital and died shortly after midday despite specialist treatment, a government statement said.

The 62-year-old was a well-known television broadcaster before joining politics.

He had served in several government roles, including as Mr Bongo’s special advisor, before becoming foreign minister last year.

Source: Africafeeds.com