Ghana has recorded cases of the most contagious Covid-19 variant, originating from India.

The Indian variant, also known as the Delta variant, is one of the forty-five (45) variants which are currently in Ghana.

It has increased Covid-19 infections in India and the UK despite the high percentage of people who have been vaccinated in the said countries.

Head of the West Africa Center for Cell Biology and Infectious Pathogens, WACCBIP, of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon Awendare confirmed the development.

“Overall we have about 45 or 46 different variants. The trend shows that all these normally come from travellers.

Now that the Delta (Indian Variant) is taking over, it’s just a matter of time before it will come here in large quantities. We have a few here but it’s going to increase,” Professor Awendare said.

He is asking the government of Ghana to immediately enforce the Covid-19 preventive protocols to stem a potential spread of this deadly variant.

This includes tightened controls at the Airport to stop more importation of the variant.

Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified this coronavirus variant, as a “variant of global concern”.

Source: Africafeeds.com