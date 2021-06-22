Henry Mussa to remain on remand at Maula Prison

Former Information Minister Henry Mussa and former Director of Information, who were arrested in connection with the theft of 10 desktop computers and three generators worth K11.5 million, have been found with a case to answer.

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa, who is presiding over the case, made the determination on Tuesday, 22 June 2021.

Chirwa has since adjourned the case to July 26 for the two, through their lawyers, to prepare their defence.

Mussa and Munthali are believed to have stolen the items when they were both working at the Ministry of Information.

They were arrested on 13th September 2020 and are answering charges of theft by public servant and abuse of office.

The items were a donation from the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) meant for district information offices.