Green Belt Authority earmarks Nkhatabay’s Lweya Irrigation Scheme for Mega farm

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Green Belt Authority (GBA) is in agreement with Lweya community to renovate and commercially develop a 700 hectares Lweya Irrigation Scheme in Nkhatabay district into a mega farm.

In a statement dated 4May 4, 2023, GBA Chief Executive office Eric Chidzungu said the Mega farm is set to feed into the country’s agricultural productivity drive in quest for achievement of food security.

Chidzungu said over the past months, the authority has been engaging with community members and agriculture stakeholders in the district to reach a consensus on implementation modalities.

“It has pleaseed the Authority to announce that the recent discussions between the Authority and the community at Lweya have borne fruits with the community giving a go ahead to the Authority to proceed with processes that will lead to commercial development of the scheme.

“This agreement paves way for the much sought progress in as far as the development of the irrigation scheme is concerned,” reads part of the statement .

GBA therefore commends the community for the broad step of allowing them to utilise the irrigation scheme.