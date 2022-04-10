Deposed Guinean president Alpha Conde “returned to Conakry on Friday afternoon after medical treatment in the United Arab Emirates,” according to a statement by the transitional government read on state television.

“The former president will remain in Guinea as long as his health allows. His integrity and dignity will always be respected in accordance with his rank and status” the statement read.

A Guinean foreign affairs document indicates that it was the authorities in Conakry who asked for his return following the broadcast in March of a recording attributed to the former head of state from the Emirates. The recording spoke of the need for Mr. Conde’s party to get into battle in anticipation of a serious deterioration in Guinea.

For the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these actions constitute “a threat to the peace and stability” of Guinea and violate the terms of a commitment by ECOWAS to guarantee the former president.

Meanwhile, a coalition that has fought Conde for months has now urged the ruling junta to immediately open the trial of the former head of state after his return from abroad.

This collective has orchestrated months of mobilization in 2019-2020 against a third term of Alpha Conde. The protest, which was brutally repressed several times, left dozens of civilians dead, but did not prevent the re-inauguration of Alpha Conde in December 2020.

The 84-year-old Alpha Conde left the country in mid-January for medical examinations. His party, the Rassemblement du Peuple de Guinée (RPG), said in a statement that it would continue “to work for his complete release” and would submit a request for a visit in the coming days.

At the head of the country for nearly 11 years, he was overthrown on September 5, 2021, by Colonel Doumbouya, who has since become President of the Republic.

Source: Africanews

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...