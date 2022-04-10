LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi health minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has picked Ntcheu’s Dzunje Health Centre Health Surveillance Assistant (HSA) Esther Nyozani to accompany her to Dubai after emerged overall winner in Airtel Dubai Boola Mtambo promotion.

Minister Chiponda won the promotion during the final draw on Tuesday night, February 1, 2022.

Esther, Minister Chiponda and Sande, and Esther holding minister with happiness (from left)

However, according to the conditions of Airtel Boola Mtambo competition, the winner was allowed to pick any person their choice to accompany them to Dubai with everything fully paid for by Airtel Malawi.

Being free to choose from either her family members, friends, workmates and fellow politicians, Chiponda opted for health worker for motivation.

Esther Nyozani was randomly chosen from thousands of HSAs across the country.

“HSAs play a very crucial role in the Health Sector. This is why I opted for one of them as a beneficially of my choice.

“I could take one of my children or constituency member but I opted for a health worker for motivation. The selection was open that Esther emerged the lucky one whom I have met her today”, says Chiponda.

Esther Nyozani expressed happiness and gratitude to Minister Chiponda.

“For the first time, I have been recognised by a Minister in our Ministry. For the first time, I will board a Plane. For the fist time I will step my foot in Dubai. I say thank you to Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, and many thanks to God for blessing me through this woman”, said Esther with a shiny face.

Airtel Malawi Marketing Director Thokozani Sande expressed gratitude that the promotion met its objective assuring customers more good competitions in 2022.

Sande assured customers of quality network service as its base is now six million subscribers.

Minister Chiponda and Nyozani will spend six days in Dubai courtesy of the Airtel Malawi, the trip pegged at MK5 million.

The duo have been accompanied by an Airtel official.

