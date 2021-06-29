HOW TO CHANGE YOUR WIFE IN 30 DAYS!

A book titled: “HOW TO CHANGE YOUR WIFE IN 30 DAYS” sold two million copies in one week, before it was discovered that the title had a spelling error!

The correct title is: “HOW TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE IN 30 DAYS”.​

After the correction, for the whole month, only 3 copies were sold.

MORAL: “Nobody wants to change himself/herself, but they’ll do everything to change someone else”… Let us strive to change ourselves first. Let us be patient and tolerant with one another. We are born to live together. Love is life and life are love. Copied from Abbas Panjwani Facebook wall.