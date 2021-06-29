Tonse partners gang against Vuwa Kaunda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Unofficial results in just ended Nkhatabay central constituency By-Elections held on June 29, 2021 is favouring opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vuwa Kaunda against Tonse Alliance partner Ralph Mhone of Peoples Party (PP).

Unofficial results available to The Maravi Post show that Kaunda, the former lands minister has secured 5,426 against 5,163 of Mhone with a difference of 263 votes counted so far.

This is fire shot to President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration on how is running affairs of the state as it has lost Malawians trust.

The By-Elections comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal in Blantyre on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 nullified results of Nkhata Bay Central Constituency elections.

Mhone of People’s Party challenged the victory of Vuwa Kaunda as declared by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

This comes as lower court favoured Vuwa Kaunda, the former lands minister .

Meanwhile MEC is expected to announce official results on Wednesday, Afternoon, June 30, 2021.