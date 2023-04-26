How Gambling Operators Promote Responsible Gambling: Insights on the Canadian Gambling Market

The responsible gambling strategies used by gambling operators are increasingly more effective for the Canadian gambling market. A recent statistical study shows that only 0.6% of Canadian players develop a gambling addiction.

Canadian online gambling operators have a responsibility to promote responsible gambling practices. To do so, they employ techniques such as providing responsible play tools and a secure gambling experience, raising awareness about gambling addiction, and implementing technological solutions.

In this article, we will show which techniques have proven the most successful for Canadian gambling operators and explore how online casino companies put them into practice.

Responsible Gambling Tools Provided by Casino Operators

Gambling operators in Canada are required to offer a standard set of responsible gambling tools. Many online casinos devise a full-option plan that includes more advanced tools such as:

Financial activity monitors;

Budget calendars;

Reverse withdrawal options;

Access to game history;

Access to betting history.

All gambling operators, however, need to provide clear access on their websites to the standard set of responsible options. The most common tools included in the standardized set are as follows:

The Self-Exclusion Option

Self-exclusion options allow Canadians to step away from gambling activities for a period of their choice. Most players can self-exclude from one month to six months.

During this period, Canadian players cannot access their online casino accounts and do not receive any promotional gambling materials.

Experts suggest that players should activate the self-exclusion option if they feel they are losing control of their gambling habits.

Reality Checks Pop-Ups

Reality checks are usually the default elements of an online casino’s website platform. These appear as notifications or pop-ups every hour and inform players of how long they have been active and gambling.

You cannot always activate or deactivate this option as a player. Many online casinos make it a permanent feature of their website.

Time-Limit Options

With the time limit tool, Canadians can set a deadline at which they must stop their gambling for the day, week, or month.

Only players can activate this limit. Time-limiting tools are proven to be extremely effective in reducing compulsive gambling behaviour and overspending.

Deposit and Loss Limits

Such tools limit the amounts you deposit and disrupt the sessions in which players reach their loss limits.

Deposit and loss limits depend on each player’s preference, accommodating different budgets, degrees of compulsion, and styles of gambling.

Such options have dramatically reduced players’ tendencies to overspend and chase losses.

Useful Links to Support and Counselling Options

Canadian operators need to provide useful links to support and counselling institutions and tools. Such links must be visible on the online casino website. They usually appear in the main page footer or are part of the Responsible Gaming section of the platform.

Useful Information About Support Institutions

Alongside these links, Canadian gambling operators must include information about the specific help services and provide other contact information for support institutions, such as a phone number or an email address.

These tools work best for players who notice signs of gambling addiction onset and seek professional assistance.

Self-Check Tests & Informative Sections

Most Canadian gambling sites include on their Responsible Gaming page at least a few informative sections about gambling addiction, its effects, and how to recognize it, to keep players informed and alert.

Many of these sections provide a self-check test with a series of questions that guide Canadian players to develop higher awareness and understanding of their habits.

Providing a Secure Casino Experience

Gambling operators are required to provide a secure casino experience for Canadian players as a way of continuing responsible gambling practices.

The reason for this is that scams and unsafe sites will provide dangerous situations that may push players to chase their losses or end up in significant debt. According to health experts, these are some of the most common symptoms of gambling compulsion.

The main elements that gambling operators must provide for a secure casino experience include payment security, data protection and fair policies in accordance with the standards of gambling regulators.

Payment Security

Another significant matter for online gamblers in Canada is choosing secure payment methods, which also fall under the gambling operators’ responsibility.

All users must be ensured that the platform they use is secure. For example, CasinoBonusCA‘s report shows that 80% of online players choose Interac as a primordial payment method in Canadian online casinos.

Some studies suggest that this is mainly due to Interac’s increased security as a payment method, among other advantages.

Data security

Data security is essential for ensuring a safe and responsible gambling environment. Personal information leakages can severely damage players’ financial well-being and cause distress. Such circumstances can easily push players into developing a gambling addiction.

Canadian online casino operators make sure they protect player data by:

Using the latest encryption protocols;

Having clear action plans in place for hacking incidents;

Following clear and safe policies for sharing data with third parties.

Regulators’ Standards

While regulators’ standards vary from province to province, most of them require Canadian gambling operators to:

Have clear and fair terms and conditions;

Provide fair games;

Have strict policies for protecting player funds in case of bankruptcy;

Provide the necessary responsible gambling tools;

Offer support and advice to online players, and much more.

The main regulators that monitor and set standards for gambling operators in Canada are the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the Malta Gaming Authority and the Kahnawake Gambling Commissioner. Many Canadian online casinos are also monitored by the UKGC.

Possible Future Innovations in Promoting Responsible Gambling

In the future, the Canadian gambling market may devise new ways of promoting responsible gambling.

Behavioural Tracking & AI Tools

For instance, players who are at risk of becoming addicted to gambling may be identified sooner with the help of behavioural tracking.

Responsible gaming analytics may evolve to the point of using artificial intelligence tools to provide personalized feedback and advice to players.

At present, Canadian gambling operators and market regulators keep in touch with technology to promote responsible gambling effectively and reduce the percentage of Canadian gambling addicts even further.