Hype ahead of 2024 National Product Magazine awards, 110 edition

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is much excitement amongst business captains ahead of this year’s National Product Magazine Awards coupled with the publication’s 110 edition launch.

In just 16 days, the red-carpet event is slated for December 6, 2024 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

National Product Magazine managing director Arthur Chinyamula told The Maravi Post in an interview on Thursday, November 21 that preparations are in full swing and the excitement is palpable.

“Winners have already been notified and the programme is shaping up to be an unforgettable night,” he said.

Last 109 Magazine edition (Chinyamula from left) Trade minister Gwengwe in the middle

On the awards, Chinyamula said, “Business reporters, women entrepreneurs, finance sector and lending institutions as well as Sadc Region manufacturers from Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique are expected to receive recognitions for their excellent contributions and products”.

Chinyamula further said Lilongwe-based Lulu will take the stage, bringing his signature energy to the event.

Spicing up the event, he said a surprise artist is set to perform, keeping the momentum building throughout the night.

“This is a red carpet event. High-profile guests are expected to attend and the dress code is likely to be “dress to impress.

“National Product Magazine is hosting a competition for the best-dressed attendee, so fashionistas, get ready to strut your stuff,” assures Chinyamula.

The managing director also assured business captains that the fun will not stop when the awards ceremony ends.

“An after-party will keep the celebrations going until the wee hours of the morning.

“It’s going to be an epic night and everyone involved is working tirelessly to ensure its success. Stay tuned for more updates and mark your calendars for December 6,” excited Chinyamula.