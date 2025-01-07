“I have appointed you to serve Malawians not following me wherever I go or making petty trips”-Chakwera warns cabinet ministers

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The President Lazarus Chakwera has sent stir warning to newly appointed and seating cabinet ministers to serve the nation with passion amid social-economic ills affecting them.

President Chakwera hinted that their appointments are not meant to follow him wherever he goes to show loyalty.

Chakwera told also newly appointed and seating cabinet ministers not to make petty trips but rather serve the nation with zeal.

The Malawi leader was speaking at Kamuzu Palace in capital Lilongwe on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 after sworn-in new cabinet and deputy ministers.

“When Malawians entrusted me with power in July 2020, I warned them that would go pass through hardships economically and socially as the previous leaderships messed up the affairs of the state.

“I have managed to put things in order that the next fives, Malawians will smile again. This is the reasons, I need a team that will provide proper information to the public as to why we are in this pain”, says Chakwera.

The Malawi leader warns, “I have not appointed you and the other seating cabinet ministers to follow me wherever I go for state duties.

“I have appointed you and retain some in the cabinet to serve Malawians not seating in offices or making petty trips. Go on the ground, meet citizens, give them hope that new Malawi has just began”.

The new appointees are three full ministers including Dr. Jessie Kabwira, Minister of Higher Education, Ezekiel Ching’oma, Minister of Homeland Security, and Owen Chomanika who has been promoted from Deputy Minister of Local Government to Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change.

The list also includes five Deputy Ministers Benedicto Chambo, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Joyce Chitsulo, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Noah Chimpeni, Deputy Minister of Health, Patricia Nangozo Kainga, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Peter Dimba who has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport.

The new faces have been added to the cabinet during a recent cabinet shake-up announced on new year’s eve.

The new crop of cabinet ministers is expected to collaborate with fellow ministers in fulfilling President Chakwera’s vision of developing Malawi through Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM) Strategy.