Youth Alive Mchinji Condemns Escalating Political Arrests and Intimidation in Malawi

By Twink Jones Gadama

Youth Alive Mchinji, a youth-based organization advocating for human rights, social justice, and the rule of law, has expressed grave concern over the escalating trend of political arrests and intimidation in Malawi. In a press statement released today, the organization condemned the government’s actions, which they believe undermine democratic values, breach fundamental human rights, and tarnish Malawi’s reputation internationally.

The organization cited the arrest of Hon. Sameer Suleman, who was detained for raising concerns about government mercenaries allegedly following him, as a prime example of the government’s growing disregard for the rule of law. They also expressed concern over reports that Mr. Norman Chisale, the former President’s bodyguard, is on the police radar for potential arrest.

Youth Alive Mchinji reminded the government that the individuals being targeted have followers, and such actions could inflame tensions and lead to unrest. They urged the police not to allow themselves to be used as tools by politicians, emphasizing that those in power will one day be held accountable for their actions.

The organization also highlighted other incidents of intimidation and harassment, including the targeting of Hon. Suleman, whose vehicle was pursued by thugs, and Bishop Msusa, who faced baseless accusations for expressing his views. These actions, they argued, infringe on constitutionally protected rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Furthermore, Youth Alive Mchinji condemned the suppression of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) in their attempt to hold a peaceful demonstration in Lilongwe. They emphasized that the government’s actions breach fundamental human rights and suppress dissent.

The organization warned that the consequences of these continued political arrests and intimidation are dire. Families of victims could sue the government for false imprisonment and defamation, potentially leading to compensation claims amounting to trillions of Kwacha. This financial burden could cripple the government.

Youth Alive Mchinji urged the Government of Malawi to immediately cease all politically motivated arrests and acts of intimidation. They called for arrests and detentions to be based on credible evidence and conducted in strict adherence to the Constitution. The government, they emphasized, must respect freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and an independent inquiry must be established to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations.

The organization also appealed to the international community to closely monitor Malawi’s political environment and support efforts to uphold human rights and democratic principles. As young people, they expressed deep concern that these political actions will drag youth into conflicts, threatening the nation’s future.

The organization’s call to action emphasizes the importance of holding those in power accountable for their actions and promoting a culture of transparency and accountability in Malawi.