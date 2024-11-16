Impressive Lilongwe’ Standard Bank golf tourney attracts120 golfers

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-An impressive record of 120 golfers have teed-off in the Standard Bank Invitational Tournament underway at Lilongwe Golf Club (LGC).

Chief Executive Phillip Madinga on Saturday morning, November 16, 2024 led on hole 1 with a well drilled putt that sent the white into the deep of the green fields.

“At Standard Bank, we believe that sustainable growth is key to creating long-term value—for our clients, our communities, and our economy.

“We are again excited to host this unique event that not only showcases the beauty of the sport but also highlights our commitment to supporting the individual and business growth,” said Madinga.

LGC captain Maziko Kumbani and his chairman Webster Kaunga followed in Madinga’s stride, drilling their white balls forward with finesse.

“This highly anticipated event promises intense competition and unforgettable moments on the course with over 120 golfers vying for top honors,” said the LGC captain.

Today’s tournament is one of Standard Bank’s Be More golf series and is being played under the theme “Sustainable Swing” to highlight the bank’s role in striving for sustainable economic growth of Malawi.

LGC Captain Maziko Kumbani said the Standard Bank-sponsored tournament promises intense competition from golfers who will be swinging hard to outgun each other for prestigious medals lined up.

Kumbani therefore Standard Bank for its unwavering commitment to the game of golf and the bank’s remarkable support for the LGC fraternity.”

This partnership continues to elevate the sport and inspire excellence both on and off the course. I wish all the golfers all the best,” he said.

The tournament is designed to bring together business leaders, clients, and sustainability advocates for a day of golf.

Golfers are expected to network and share ideas on sustainable development in both respects of business continuity and community well-being.

The tournament also culminates in a celebratory reception, where attendees are to learn more about the Standard Bank initiatives to support green banking, including renewable energy investments, sustainable lending practices, and partnerships with environmentally conscious businesses.

The 2024 edition of BeMore Golf Tournament will use the Individual Medal format with all the proceeds channeled towards Kamuzu Central Hospital’s Children’s Cancer Centre.